Broderick Brian C Acquires 1,608 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.17. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $110.30 and a 52 week high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

