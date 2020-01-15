Broderick Brian C Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Broderick Brian C cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP remained flat at $$180.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,450,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,183. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

