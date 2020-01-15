Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of ARI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,842. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 99.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

