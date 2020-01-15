Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.50). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. 176,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,552. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 3.77. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

