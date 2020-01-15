Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $122,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,333. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.95.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

