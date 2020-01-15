Brokerages Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) to Announce $7.37 EPS

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $937.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $7.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Texas Pacific Land Trust an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price target for the company.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $804.90 per share, with a total value of $120,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,219. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at $10,344,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 903.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,183,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPL opened at $799.45 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $565.10 and a one year high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $737.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.21.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

