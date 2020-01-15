Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of AXDX stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

