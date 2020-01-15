Brokerages Expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will report $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.23. Brink’s reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brink’s.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,222. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.41. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 109.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 883,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brink’s by 971.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.