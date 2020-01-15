Brokerages Expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. CBL & Associates Properties posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $187.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.41.

NYSE:CBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter valued at about $8,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 94.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,247,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 173.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 632,315 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 420.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 353,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 158.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 445,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

