Brokerages Expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will post $103.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.20 million and the lowest is $101.94 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $74.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $381.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.20 million to $384.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $485.72 million, with estimates ranging from $472.88 million to $503.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.30.

COUP traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 51,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -257.66 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $63.96 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.37.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $37,286.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $114,917.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $39,556,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $1,296,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

