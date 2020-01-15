Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUTH stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 339,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,480. The company has a market cap of $634.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.14.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.