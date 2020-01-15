Brokerages Set $16.50 Price Target for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $16.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OneConnect Financial Technology an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 748,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,860. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

