Brokerages Set $45.75 Target Price for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the six analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Helios Technologies’ rating score has declined by 2.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $45.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Helios Technologies an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $291,128.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,728 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,148,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,929,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $23,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

HLIO stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

