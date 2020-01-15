Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) PT at $29.38

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Acushnet by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Acushnet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 0.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Acushnet by 3,520.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

