Brokerages Set ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) Price Target at €42.17

ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.17 ($49.04).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of ETR:ADJ opened at €30.22 ($35.14) on Friday. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of €29.10 ($33.84) and a 52 week high of €54.30 ($63.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.77.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

