Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) PT at $62.76

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 37.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.34. 399,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $62.23.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.