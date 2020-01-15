Brokerages Set Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Target Price at $98.33

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In related news, CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $213,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $3,429,073.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,807,659.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,833 shares of company stock worth $5,298,896. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Calavo Growers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.07. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.