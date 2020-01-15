Brokerages Set CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) PT at C$3.63

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.63.

CTST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 target price on shares of CannTrust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CannTrust stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.17. 4,714,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,812. The stock has a market cap of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.66. CannTrust has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CannTrust during the second quarter worth $326,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CannTrust during the second quarter worth $72,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the second quarter worth $44,447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CannTrust by 45.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares during the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

