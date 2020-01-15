Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $17.33

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Repay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $627.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.25 and a beta of -0.02. Repay has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth about $2,506,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth about $2,646,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth about $2,463,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

