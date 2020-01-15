Brokerages Set Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $35.33

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WW shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Shares of Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $41.40. 1,678,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,339. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.
In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $546,189.84. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 33.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 22.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
