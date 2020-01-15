Brokerages Set Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $35.33

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WW shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $41.40. 1,678,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,339. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $546,189.84. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 33.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 22.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

