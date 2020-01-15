Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.85

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 183627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 340.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,519,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,303,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,801,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 674,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,151 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 638,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

