Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up approximately 1.8% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Brunswick worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 37.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.20. 16,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.81.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

