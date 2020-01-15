Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 440,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 76,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 1,038,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

