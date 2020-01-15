Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 11,884,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,676,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Infosys’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

