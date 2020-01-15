Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 304 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 29.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 451,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.96.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

