Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in Allstate by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Allstate by 126.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $2,725,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $114.26. 1,647,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,474. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

