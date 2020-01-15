Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The stock has a market cap of $49.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.90%.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

