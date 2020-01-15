BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.15. 551,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $224,742. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 87.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after purchasing an additional 673,606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

