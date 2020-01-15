Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will post sales of $191.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.00 million. Cadence Bancorp reported sales of $124.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year sales of $779.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $780.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $763.37 million, with estimates ranging from $745.40 million to $770.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CADE. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,146 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,777,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,257,000 after buying an additional 239,958 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,395,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,631,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 533,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,660. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.84.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

