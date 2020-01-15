Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up approximately 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.42. 39,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.82. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

