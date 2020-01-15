Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 122,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $14,340,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.55. 76,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

