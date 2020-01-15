Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,499,000 after purchasing an additional 386,299 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 251,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

