Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 946 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lowered Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

DOCU stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.91. 617,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.44. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $77.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 238,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,855,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,196,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

