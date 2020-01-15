Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.17

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 9385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 553.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

