Campbell Wealth Management Buys 15,503 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 11.0% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $54,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after purchasing an additional 560,098 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,174,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,678,000 after purchasing an additional 295,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,548,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $143.12 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

