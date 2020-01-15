Campbell Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

ISTB opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $50.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0997 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

