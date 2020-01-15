Campbell Wealth Management Raises Stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 105.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $94.89.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

