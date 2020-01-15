Campbell Wealth Management Sells 958 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Campbell Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.