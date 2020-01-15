Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38, 7,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 28,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

Cansortium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

