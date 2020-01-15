Cap-XX (LON:CPX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.99

Cap-XX Limited (LON:CPX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.40. Cap-XX shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 3,905,604 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.98.

Cap-XX Company Profile (LON:CPX)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company provides supercapacitors for the use in wireless applications, such as wireless sensor networks, ruggedized PDAs, mobile phones, and PCMCIA and compact flash products; and consumer product applications, including eBooks, toys, converged handhelds, digital music players, notebook PCs, and digital still cameras.

