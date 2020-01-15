Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,872,000 after buying an additional 346,457 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $110,263,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 404,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. 141,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $58.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

