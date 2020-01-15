Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.68. 58,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $245.90 and a 1-year high of $331.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,014,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.