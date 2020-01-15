Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.01 Million Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 42.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,921,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $363,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,313 shares of company stock worth $8,512,051. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.53. 220,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,373. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day moving average of $227.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.72.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.