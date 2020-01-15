Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Chevron by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 244,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,850 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.14. 1,751,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,010. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

