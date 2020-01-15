Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 47,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 259,472 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $130.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.49. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

