Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases Shares of 5,300 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. 216,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,699,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.