Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.07. 396,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $99.75 and a 1-year high of $126.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

