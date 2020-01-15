Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 293,663 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 4.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $73,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,814,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.7% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,557. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

