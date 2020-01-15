Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 1,560,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,949 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 573,924 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 501,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 493,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. 159,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

