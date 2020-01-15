Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.35. Cardinal Resources shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 33,490 shares.

The company has a market cap of $163.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15.

Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

